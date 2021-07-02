Activists call for Ocean City boycott over trash burning

A woman, in far background, walks past a burning heap of garbage that like several others have piled up for more than a week, in Naples, southern Italy, Monday May 21, 2007. Residents have been setting uncollected garbage on fire adding potentially toxic smoke to the area’s stinky air, officials said Monday. Mounds of trash have reached as high as 3 meters (10 feet) in some places and blocked entire streets. Collectors had stopped hauling it away because they have nowhere to take it. The southern Campania region – home to the luxurious Amalfi Coast but also the slums of Naples – has been plagued by garbage crises in recent years. Dumps fill up, and local communities block efforts to build new ones or create temporary storage sites. In 2004, the garbage crisis prompted weeks of protests. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta )

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Environmentalists are calling for a boycott of a Maryland beach town until it starts sending its waste to a local landfill instead of a majority-Black town in Pennsylvania.

The Baltimore Sun reports that trash from Ocean City is being shipped to Chester, Pennsylvania, a majority Black town 130 miles to the north.

Ocean City stopped recycling in 2010 and chose instead to burn trash to create energy. But incinerators like the one in Chester, and those in Baltimore, are coming under criticism for the pollution it creates.

Environmentalists say the trash-burning operation just adds to the environmental and socioeconomic woes besetting Chester, a majority-Black community.