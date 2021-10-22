Accessible Amtrak train station opens in Chester County

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf joined the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and other officials in Coatesville to break ground on the new train station.

The new train station is aimed at revitalizing the surrounding community with a modern accessible train station and improving connections to the Amtrak Keystone Corridor.

“The project will improve equity, accessibility, and reliability in transportation and that’s exactly what Coatesville needs to continue growing and thriving,” Governor Wolf said.

The new station will improve ADA accessibility by providing boarding platforms, elevators, ramps, sit lighting and security, improved drainage and surface parking for local and regional commuters. The $65 million project was made possible with $52 million from the Federal Transit Administration, $13 million in state transportation funds, and $700,000 from Chester County.

“The restored regional rail service will go a long way to help in Coatesville’s revitalization, boost economic opportunities, and most important, bring equitable transportation to the people of this city,” Chester County Commissioners’ Chairwoman, Marian Moskowitz said.

Prior to project design, PennDOT led multiple planning efforts with the Coatesville community to identify strategies that would revitalize the area surrounding the proposed train station.

Streetscape projects on 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue completed in 2019 and 2020 improved access from Coatesville’s downtown area to the proposed new train station location.

More information on PennDOT’s efforts to improve intercity passenger rail in Pennsylvania is available on the Plan the Keystone website.