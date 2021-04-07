State House advances 2-year child sex abuse lawsuit window

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House has given its approval to a bill to establish a two-year window for civil claims over childhood sexual abuse.

The vote on Wednesday is part of a belt-and-suspenders approach that also includes a potential constitutional amendment. The bill was sent to the state Senate by a vote of 149 to 52.

Just two weeks ago, both chambers finished the first round of approvals for the constitutional amendment. Supporters say the proposed legislation and amendment are a way to get justice for victims who lost the right to sue when they turned 18 or were young adults, depending on Pennsylvania state law at the time.