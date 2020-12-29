AAA warns motorists of ‘Hungover Driving’

(WTAJ) — AAA is giving drivers a warning Tuesday that might not be usually thought about.

As we prepare to ring in the new year, the travel agency urges motorists to not drive hungover. They say intoxication does not end the morning after the celebration. In fact, they say that it can take between 75 and 90 minutes or even longer for the body to eliminate the alcohol contained in one standard-sized drink.

Of course, AAA is also reminding people of the dangers of driving under the influence. They say it includes driving the morning after too.