AAA, PennDOT cautions drivers ahead of Halloween weekend

(WTAJ) — AAA East Central and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) are advising parents and drivers to be aware of others and stay safe over the Halloween weekend.

While the holiday is all about scares, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that Halloween is one of the top three days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also says children are four times more likely to be hit by a vehicle than on any other day of the year.

Tips for Motorists on Halloween:

Designate a sober driver in advance. Select a designated driver or ensure that a cab, a ride-share, or car service is available. Never ride with a driver who has been drinking.

Consider an overnight stay. If attending a party at a friend's home, consider asking to stay overnight.

Do not let impaired guests drive. If hosting a party, remind guests to plan ahead and designate a sober driver, offer alcohol-free beverages, and do not allow impaired guests to drive.

Drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a pedestrian is more than twice as likely to be killed if they are hit by a car traveling at 35 mph, compared to 25 mph.

Be cautious about medications. Know how your medications effect you, including which ones are safe before getting behind the wheel. Never mix drugs, prescribed or illegal, with alcohol.

Look for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs. This particularly applies during popular trick-or-treating hours, from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. Use extra caution when entering or exiting driveways or alleys.