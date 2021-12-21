AAA: Over 109 million expected to travel for the holidays

Motorists sit in heavy traffic southbound on Interstate 25 at Franklin Street as the Thanksgiving Day holiday approaches Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(WTAJ) — The American Automobile Association (AAA) is predicting that more than 109 million Americans will travel for the holidays this year, an almost 34% increase from 2020.

Those who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year are projected to travel 50 or more miles on roadways and airplanes between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. 27.7 million more people will be traveling this year, bringing this year’s numbers to 92% of 2019 levels. Airlines will also reportedly see a 184% increase from last year.

“It’s encouraging to see so many more people are preparing to travel for the holidays this year,” AAA East Central Senior Vice President Bevi Powell said. “Americans are feeling more comfortable with making the choice to travel whether it’s for a long-awaited vacation or a trip home to see loved ones.”

Mid-Atlantic region Year-End Forecast Highlights:

*Region includes New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Method of Travel Total Travelers % Change from 2020 Automobile 11.2 million +27.8 Air travel 775,000 +182.2 Other (bus, train, ship, etc.) 287,000 +194.2 Region Total 12.3 million +34.2

AAA also advises everyone to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance when gathering or traveling over the holidays and recommends travel insurance to cover unexpected delays or trip interruptions.

