AAA: Gas prices lower in Pennsylvania as demand drops

(WTAJ) — The American Automobile Association (AAA) released its East Central’s gas price report Monday stating that the average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is a penny lower this week at $2.533 per gallon.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $2.533

Average price during the week of October 12, 2020 $2.542

Average price during the week of October 21, 2019 $2.816

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:



$2.552 Altoona

$2.585 Beaver

$2.586 Bradford

$2.536 Brookville

$2.458 Butler

$2.483 Clarion

$2.564 DuBois

$2.581 Erie

$2.485 Greensburg

$2.599 Indiana

$2.351 Jeannette

$2.578 Kittanning

$2.589 Latrobe

$2.589 Meadville

$2.575 Mercer

$2.355 New Castle

$2.584 New Kensington

$2.599 Oil City

$2.512 Pittsburgh

$2.459 Sharon

$2.598 Uniontown

$2.599 Warren

$2.438 Washington

Gasoline demand, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), lowered for the week ending Oct. 9, decreasing from 8.90 million b/d to 8.58 million b/d. Even though total gasoline stocks and imports have also fallen, the lower demand contributed to pump price decreases for most of the country.

Monday’s national average is $2.16, which is two cents less than a week and a month ago and 49 cents cheaper than last year.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by eight cents to settle at $40.88. Domestic crude prices decreased at the end of last week due to market concern regarding an increase in coronavirus infections worldwide.

Prices lowered despite EIA’s new weekly report showing that total domestic crude inventories declined by 3.8 million barrels to 489.1 million. For this week, ongoing demand concerns could cause prices to decrease further.

For more information on current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide, visit GasPrices.AAA.com.