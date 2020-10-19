AAA: Gas prices lower in Pennsylvania as demand drops

by: WTAJ Staff

(WTAJ) — The American Automobile Association (AAA) released its East Central’s gas price report Monday stating that the average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is a penny lower this week at $2.533 per gallon.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average                 $2.533
Average price during the week of October 12, 2020                                  $2.542
Average price during the week of October 21, 2019                                  $2.816
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:      

$2.552      Altoona
$2.585      Beaver
$2.586      Bradford
$2.536      Brookville
$2.458      Butler
$2.483      Clarion
$2.564      DuBois
$2.581      Erie
$2.485      Greensburg
$2.599      Indiana
$2.351      Jeannette
$2.578      Kittanning
$2.589      Latrobe
$2.589      Meadville
$2.575      Mercer
$2.355      New Castle
$2.584      New Kensington
$2.599      Oil City
$2.512      Pittsburgh
$2.459      Sharon
$2.598      Uniontown
$2.599      Warren
$2.438      Washington

Gasoline demand, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), lowered for the week ending Oct. 9, decreasing from 8.90 million b/d to 8.58 million b/d. Even though total gasoline stocks and imports have also fallen, the lower demand contributed to pump price decreases for most of the country.

Monday’s national average is $2.16, which is two cents less than a week and a month ago and 49 cents cheaper than last year.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by eight cents to settle at $40.88. Domestic crude prices decreased at the end of last week due to market concern regarding an increase in coronavirus infections worldwide.

Prices lowered despite EIA’s new weekly report showing that total domestic crude inventories declined by 3.8 million barrels to 489.1 million. For this week, ongoing demand concerns could cause prices to decrease further.

For more information on current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide, visit GasPrices.AAA.com.

