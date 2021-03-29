AAA: Gas prices dip in PA, national average decreases

WTAJ Staff

(WTAJ) — The American Automobile Association (AAA) reported Monday that gas prices in Western Pennsylvania are two cents cheaper this week.

According to AAA East Central’s Gas Price report, the average price of gas in the region stands at $3.010 per gallon.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline across Western Pennsylvania:

$2.992      Altoona
$3.077      Beaver
$3.099      Bradford
$2.944      Brookville
$3.044      Butler
$2.946      Clarion
$2.969      DuBois
$3.062      Erie
$2.934      Greensburg
$3.082      Indiana
$3.093      Jeannette
$3.002      Kittanning
$3.001      Latrobe
$3.087      Meadville
$3.100      Mercer
$2.770      New Castle
$3.082      New Kensington
$3.099      Oil City
$3.045      Pittsburgh
$2.766      Sharon
$3.040      Uniontown
$3.099      Warren
$2.894      Washington

At $2.86, the national average has decreased week-over-week for the first time since November of last year. Monday’s average is two cents cheaper on the week. Since last Monday, 45 states also saw their averages decrease or no change at the pump.

Growing gasoline inventory levels and cheaper crude oil prices are putting downward pressure on pump prices for most motorists. Gasoline stocks built by 200,000 b/d, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Moreover, refinery utilization hit 82% indicating that we could see a larger build of stocks this week, which could help keep pump prices in check.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased to settle at $60.97. Prices fluctuated throughout the week from a low of $57.76 to a high of $61.55 in reaction to world news, including concerns of new European Union lockdowns and tight vaccination supplies throughout local economies.

Also, news of the stranded container ship in the Suez Canal affected the price of crude oil. While ships started to re-route last week, oil deliveries could be delayed. This is likely to have a limited impact here as US oil production should be able to keep stateside supply balanced and in turn, prices stable until the canal clears.

In its report from last week, the EIA reported domestic gasoline demand was up by 174,000 b/d to 8.6 million b/d, which is just 222,000 b/d short of levels from one year ago when demand started to dip. Looking ahead, growing demand and the switchover to summer-blend gasoline could be factors for a rise in gas prices, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

