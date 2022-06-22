WTAJ – The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs is launching a new tool that can help with finding quality addiction treatments.

The Addiction Treatment Locator Assessment and Standard platform, or ATLAS, includes an assessment section. This section works to assess the individual and choose the appropriate level of care that is necessary. The program also offers a dashboard for users to search for care facilities based on their levels of need.

“Taking that first brave step of getting help can look uncertain and confusing and it can be a scary time for people,” Jen Smith Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs secretary said. “You have my word that we will continue to do everything we can to instill a sense of transparency among those who are seeking help.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

She also stated that the need for this tool is high as more than 50 thousand people died across Pennsylvania last year to substance use disorder.