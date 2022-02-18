A little trash can be a big problem if thrown along Pa. roads

(WHTM) — As you drive down any Pennsylvania road, you can probably see street signs, other cars, and sometimes you see plenty of used cigarette butts and small pieces of trash all along the sides of our roadways.

But, just how much trouble can you get into if you throw anything out of a car in Pennslyvania?

The Pennsylvania Vehicle Code says this about littering along state roads:

(a) General rule. No person shall throw or deposit, upon any highway or upon any other public or private property without the consent of the owner thereof or into or on the waters of this Commonwealth, from a vehicle, any waste paper, sweepings, ashes, household waste, glass, metal, refuse or rubbish, or any dangerous or detrimental substance. The Pennsylvania Vehicle Code (Title 75, Chapter 37 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes § 3709

So, what does that all mean?

Essentially you can not throw anything from your vehicle at any time along any road in Pennsylvania, and if you do throw anything, it is against the law, which can result in hefty fines and penalties.

According to the Vehicle Code, the penalty of throwing litter from a car can result in the following

1. If no injury or damage, pay a fine of between $100 and $300.2. If it results in injury or damage to another vehicle or property, pay a fine of between $300 and $1,000.Fines are doubled in designated Litter Enforcement Corridors PA Vehicle Code, Title 75, Chapter 49,

So, before you throw that little piece of trash out your window, think of the big fine you might pay.