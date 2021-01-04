A breakdown of the COVID restrictions being lifted and those still in effect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of 8 a.m. Monday, Pennsylvania’s three-week, temporary COVID mitigation efforts have been lifted.

Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine say they were effective in flattening the curve from the post-Thanksgiving spike in coronavirus cases.

Indoor dining can resume, gyms can reopen and schools can once again offer extra curricular activities.

However, not all rules are thrown out: those in effect before the three-week restrictions were in place are still being enforced.

Restaurants that have gone through the state’s self-certification process can operate at 50% capacity for indoor dining.

You still have to order food if you want alcohol, and alcohol sales still must end at 11 p.m.

Salons and indoor recreation, including gyms, theaters, casinos and museums can open at 50% capacity.

Other businesses can operate at 75% capacity, except where noted.

Schools and child care must follow existing guidance.

Telework must continue unless impossible.

Masks are still required in businesses, and the out-of-state testing requirement is still in place.

In the last three weeks, some businesses did not follow the state orders and stayed open anyway.

The Department of Agriculture says at least 70 restaurants across the state were closed for this during that timeframe.

The Wolf Administration says it has been using an education-first model of enforcement for all of the rules, so the businesses got warnings first.

Monday’s change is a sigh of relief for many business owners, who say the temporary restrictions made the holiday season even more challenging during the pandemic.

Wolf says the measures were necessary to protect Pennsylvanians, and that more restrictions could be added if coronavirus cases spike again.

