HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly one million in Environmental Education Grants are available to schools, colleges, nonprofit organizations, county conservation districts and businesses.

“This grants support environmental education projects that engage teachers, youth and residents in actions that help protect Pennsylvania’s abundant natural resources and preserve its beauty,” Pennsylvania Department of Education (DEP) Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh said.

While all education project topics are considered, the DEP said priority areas are water quality, climate change and environmental justice. Project examples include tours, demonstrations, and hands-on learning experiences, and workshops on stream monitoring, rain gardens, wetlands, green infrastructure, and other watershed stewardship; solar and other renewable energy, alternative transportation, energy conservation, and other approaches to address climate change; and improving air quality and community and municipal partnerships to address local environmental challenges.

For more examples, see the list of 2022 EE Grant Awards.

Projects with a local focus may receive up to $5,000, according to the DEP. Regional or statewide initiatives may receive up to $30,000. Projects that engage students and teachers at three levels, local, state, and national, may be awarded up to $85,000.

DEP will hold a live webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from noon to 1:30 p.m. regarding this grant funding. Program staff will review the application process, offer tips, and answer questions. The webinar is free, but registration is required. Registration details are forthcoming.

Electronic applications must be submitted through the Keystone Login (first-time users will need to register.) This grant round has an application deadline of Friday, Dec. 9 by 4:59 p.m. Instructions are available at Environmental Education Grants.