7th coronavirus victim in Pennsylvania in critical condition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State officials say a Montgomery County resident has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

The person is currently in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. The department says this latest person was exposed to the virus in another country.

The first six people in the state who tested positive are in-home quarantine with mild symptoms.

The state has a lab in Exton that can make use of new equipment to boost its capacity to test up to 150 people a day instead of 25 people a day.