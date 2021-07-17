7-year-old Pennsylvania beekeeper has hive with 50,000 bees

Kellan Borecky, 7, of Penn Township, center, lifts a rack from a beehive on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Manheim, Pa. Kellan is the youngest member of the Lancaster County Beekeepers Society and is the legal owner of one hive. Dale Long, 69, right, has been helping Kellan and his father, Justin Borecky (left), learn more about bees recently at his Warwick Township home (Ty Lohr/LNP/LancasterOnline via AP)

MANHEIM, Pa. (AP) (WTAJ) — Dressed in black and yellow to look like the bees in his hive, 7-year-old Kellan Borecky of Penn Township explained how his honeybee friends accept him.

Kellan is the legal owner of his own bee apiary and one of the youngest members of the Lancaster County Beekeepers Society. His hive houses about 50,000 honeybees.

“All of the bees in the hive… are the queen’s kids,” Kellan said. “She just lays eggs.”

Asked if he wants to be a beekeeper when he grows up, Kellan confidently responded, “I AM a beekeeper.”