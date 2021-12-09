6 hurt as freight train, trolley collide near Philadelphia

DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A freight train and a trolley have collided just outside Philadelphia, leaving the trolley driver and five passengers injured.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority trolley was traveling eastbound toward Philadelphia with 20 people onboard when its front passenger side was struck around 8:30 a.m. Thursday by a CSX freight train in Darby, where the two transit systems cross paths.

The six injured people aboard the trolley were treated at hospitals for various minor injuries, mostly to the neck and back. No one aboard the train was injured, though it wasn’t clear how many people it was carrying.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The accident will also be reviewed by the National Transportation Safety Board.