59 PA schools receive grants to upgrade cafeterias

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced Tuesday that more than $875,000 in competitive grants has been awarded to 59 elementary, middle, and high schools across the state for the purchase of new food service equipment for cafeterias.
“Research has shown that when students have access to nutritious meals, their focus, energy, and overall performance in school increases,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “The grants awarded by the department will provide schools with equipment and other resources needed to enhance and improve their ability to provide students with the essential meals they need to learn and grow.”
Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grants are awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. Schools use the grants to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and dishwashers.
During his tenure, Governor Wolf has made combating hunger a priority. Since the establishment of the Governor’s Food Security Partnership in 2015, the Wolf Administration has worked to make it easier for individuals to access benefits, improve access to WIC and the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, increase knowledge of summer feeding programs, promote access to breakfast in schools, grow public-private partnerships through the creation of local food alliances, increase access to healthy food, improve access to employment and training services, grow food security programs within the Medicaid system, and more.
More information about the Wolf Administration’s food security efforts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and links to resources and assistance are available on the Department of Agriculture’s website.
Full list of schools receiving food service equipment grants:
|County
|Agency/LEA
|School Building Name
|Equipment Requested
|Award Amount
|Allegheny
|Woodland Hills SD
|Turtle Creek Elementary STEAM Academy
|Combi Oven, Gas
|$38,412.00
|Allegheny
|Plum Borough SD
|Plum Senior High School
|Kettle, Gas, Tilting
|$21,314.00
|Allegheny
|Pittsburgh SD
|Pittsburgh Lincoln K-5
|Convection Oven, Electric
|$8,525.00
|Allegheny
|Manchester Academic CS
|Manchester Academic Charter School
|Range
|$8,206.08
|Allegheny
|Woodland Hills SD
|Edgewood Elementary STEAM Academy
|Reach-in Freezer
|$4,655.00
|Allegheny
|Elizabeth Forward SD
|Elizabeth Forward Middle School
|Combi Oven, Electric
|$19,975.00
|Blair
|Spring Cove SD
|Spring Cove Middle School
|Combi Oven, Electric
|$31,805.00
|Blair
|Holy Trinity Catholic School-Middle School Campus
|Holy Trinity Catholic School DBA Middle School Campus
|Reach in Freezer
|$5,807.00
|Bucks
|Neshaminy SD
|Neshaminy High School
|Convection Oven, Electric
|$9,669.30
|Cambria
|St Michael School
|St Michael School
|Walk in Cooler
|$13,418.00
|Cambria
|Richland SD
|Richland Junior Senior High School
|Convection Oven, Gas
|$6,585.93
|Centre
|State College Area SD
|Mount Nittany Middle School
|Open Display Merchandiser
|$15,130.00
|Centre
|State College Area SD
|State College Area High School
|Ice Maker
|$3,704.26
|Centre
|Penns Valley Area SD
|Penns Valley Area Junior Senior High School
|Dishwasher, Conveyor Type
|$33,129.00
|Centre
|Penns Valley Area SD
|Penns Valley Area Elementary School
|Dishwasher, Conveyor Type
|$22,301.00
|Chester
|Phoenixville Area SD
|Barkley Elementary School
|Milk Cooler
|$2,142.65
|Chester
|Phoenixville Area SD
|Schuylkill Elementary School
|Milk Cooler
|$2,142.65
|Clarion
|Redbank Valley SD
|Redbank Valley High School
|Heated Holding Cabinet
|$4,390.00
|Clarion
|Keystone SD
|Keystone Elementary School
|Combi Oven, Gas
|$29,355.69
|Clarion
|Redbank Valley SD
|Redbank Valley Intermediate School
|Heated Holding Cabinet
|$4,390.00
|Dauphin
|St Joan of Arc School
|St Joan of Arc School
|Reach in Freezer
|$4,444.00
|Dauphin
|Harrisburg City SD
|Scott Elementary School
|Walk in Cooler Box
|$30,503.05
|Delaware
|Rose Tree Media SD
|Springton Lake Middle School
|Serving Counter, Utility
|$1,822.92
|Delaware
|Delaware County IU 25
|Delaware County Technical High School – Aston
|Convection Steamer, Countertop
|$7,146.95
|Elk
|Ridgway Area SD
|Ridgway Area High School
|Combi Oven, Gas
|$14,343.23
|Fayette
|Uniontown Area SD
|Lafayette Middle School
|Combi Oven, Electric
|$33,963.42
|Fayette
|Uniontown Area SD
|Wharton School
|Combi Oven, Electric
|$36,969.22
|Fayette
|Laurel Highlands SD
|Hatfield Elementary School
|Freezer
|$4,399.00
|Franklin
|Fannett-Metal SD
|Fannett-Metal Senior High School
|Convection Steamer, Gas
|$15,068.77
|Fulton
|Southern Fulton SD
|Southern Fulton Junior Senior High School
|Open Display Merchandiser
|$6,401.24
|Huntingdon
|Southern Huntingdon County SD
|Southern Huntingdon County Junior Senior High School
|Conveyor Oven, Electric
|$17,880.00
|Indiana
|Penns Manor Area SD
|Penns Manor Area Elementary School
|Heated Holding Cabinet
|$3,527.31
|Indiana
|Penns Manor Area SD
|Penns Manor Area Junior Senior High School
|Heated Holding Cabinet
|$3,527.31
|Lancaster
|Cocalico SD
|Cocalico Senior High School
|Conveyor Oven, Electric
|$25,511.74
|Lawrence
|Union Area SD
|Union Area High School
|Conveyor Oven, Electric
|$20,887.00
|Lawrence
|Ellwood City Area SD
|Lincoln Junior Senior High School
|Convection Steamer, Gas
|$16,892.14
|Luzerne
|Pittston Area SD
|Pittston Area Middle School
|Convection Oven, Electric
|$6,508.24
|Luzerne
|Pittston Area SD
|Pittston Intermediate Center
|Reach-in Refrigerator
|$4,131.56
|McKean
|Port Allegany SD
|Port Allegany Junior Senior High School
|Convection Steamer, Gas
|$28,572.00
|Mercer
|Sharpsville Area SD
|Sharpsville Area Senior High School
|Combi Oven, Gas
|$22,346.00
|Montour
|Danville Area SD
|Danville Area Middle School
|Walk in Refrigerated Box
|$49,005.00
|Northumberland
|Shikellamy SD
|Shikellamy High School
|Convection Steamer, Gas
|$21,923.91
|Northumberland
|Warrior Run SD
|Warrior Run Middle School
|Walk in Cooler
|$18,967.00
|Philadelphia
|Universal Institute CS
|Universal Alcorn Charter School
|Proofer Cabinet, Mobile
|$1,129.00
|Pike
|Wallenpaupack Area SD
|Wallenpaupack Area Middle School
|Convection Oven, Electric
|$8,407.17
|Pike
|Wallenpaupack Area SD
|Wallenpaupack Area High School
|Convection Oven, Electric
|$8,407.17
|Somerset
|Turkeyfoot Valley Area SD
|Turkeyfoot Valley Area Elementary School
|Convection Oven, Electric
|$10,778.00
|Somerset
|Shade-Central City SD
|Shade Junior Senior High School
|Removal/repair of evaporator coil and condensing unit for Milk Cooler
|$2,800.00
|Venango
|Franklin Area SD
|Franklin Area High School
|Dishwasher Booster Heater
|$9,466.00
|Washington
|Trinity Area SD
|Trinity West Elementary School
|Combi Oven, Gas
|$38,412.00
|Westmoreland
|Yough SD
|Yough Senior High School
|Convection Oven, Gas
|$7,211.00
|Westmoreland
|Yough SD
|H.W. Good Elementary
|Convection Oven, Gas
|$7,211.00
|Westmoreland
|Penn-Trafford SD
|Harrison Park Elementary School
|Heated Holding Cabinet
|$3,948.00
|Westmoreland
|Penn-Trafford SD
|Level Green Elementary School
|Heated Holding Cabinet
|$3,948.00
|Westmoreland
|New Kensington-Arnold SD
|Martin School
|Serving Line Components
|$16,500.00
|York
|West Shore SD
|Newberry Elementary
|Convection Steamer
|$16,295.16
|York
|Hanover Public SD
|Hanover Senior High School
|Steamer, Pressure, Gas
|$29,344.98
|York
|South Eastern SD
|Fawn Elementary School
|Convection Steamer, Electric
|$16,270.00
|York
|South Eastern SD
|Kennard-Dale High School
|Convection Steamer, Electric
|$16,270.00
|Total
|$876,196.05
For more information about Pennsylvania’s education policies and programs, please visit the Department of Education’s website.