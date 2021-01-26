59 PA schools receive grants to upgrade cafeterias

by: WTAJ Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced Tuesday that more than $875,000 in competitive grants has been awarded to 59 elementary, middle, and high schools across the state for the purchase of new food service equipment for cafeterias.

“Research has shown that when students have access to nutritious meals, their focus, energy, and overall performance in school increases,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “The grants awarded by the department will provide schools with equipment and other resources needed to enhance and improve their ability to provide students with the essential meals they need to learn and grow.”

Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grants are awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. Schools use the grants to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and dishwashers.

During his tenure, Governor Wolf has made combating hunger a priority. Since the establishment of the Governor’s Food Security Partnership in 2015, the Wolf Administration has worked to make it easier for individuals to access benefits, improve access to WIC and the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, increase knowledge of summer feeding programs, promote access to breakfast in schools, grow public-private partnerships through the creation of local food alliances, increase access to healthy food, improve access to employment and training services, grow food security programs within the Medicaid system, and more.

More information about the Wolf Administration’s food security efforts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and links to resources and assistance are available on the Department of Agriculture’s website.

Full list of schools receiving food service equipment grants:

CountyAgency/LEASchool Building NameEquipment RequestedAward Amount
AlleghenyWoodland Hills SDTurtle Creek Elementary STEAM AcademyCombi Oven, Gas$38,412.00
AlleghenyPlum Borough SDPlum Senior High SchoolKettle, Gas, Tilting$21,314.00
AlleghenyPittsburgh SDPittsburgh Lincoln K-5Convection Oven, Electric$8,525.00
AlleghenyManchester Academic CSManchester Academic Charter SchoolRange$8,206.08
AlleghenyWoodland Hills SDEdgewood Elementary STEAM AcademyReach-in Freezer$4,655.00
AlleghenyElizabeth Forward SDElizabeth Forward Middle SchoolCombi Oven, Electric$19,975.00
BlairSpring Cove SDSpring Cove Middle SchoolCombi Oven, Electric$31,805.00
BlairHoly Trinity Catholic School-Middle School CampusHoly Trinity Catholic School DBA Middle School CampusReach in Freezer$5,807.00
BucksNeshaminy SDNeshaminy High SchoolConvection Oven, Electric$9,669.30
CambriaSt Michael SchoolSt Michael SchoolWalk in Cooler$13,418.00
CambriaRichland SDRichland Junior Senior High SchoolConvection Oven, Gas$6,585.93
CentreState College Area SDMount Nittany Middle SchoolOpen Display Merchandiser$15,130.00
CentreState College Area SDState College Area High SchoolIce Maker$3,704.26
CentrePenns Valley Area SDPenns Valley Area Junior Senior High SchoolDishwasher, Conveyor Type$33,129.00
CentrePenns Valley Area SDPenns Valley Area Elementary SchoolDishwasher, Conveyor Type$22,301.00
ChesterPhoenixville Area SDBarkley Elementary SchoolMilk Cooler$2,142.65
ChesterPhoenixville Area SDSchuylkill Elementary SchoolMilk Cooler$2,142.65
ClarionRedbank Valley SDRedbank Valley High SchoolHeated Holding Cabinet$4,390.00
ClarionKeystone SDKeystone Elementary SchoolCombi Oven, Gas$29,355.69
ClarionRedbank Valley SDRedbank Valley Intermediate SchoolHeated Holding Cabinet$4,390.00
DauphinSt Joan of Arc SchoolSt Joan of Arc SchoolReach in Freezer$4,444.00
DauphinHarrisburg City SDScott Elementary SchoolWalk in Cooler Box$30,503.05
DelawareRose Tree Media SDSprington Lake Middle SchoolServing Counter, Utility$1,822.92
DelawareDelaware County IU 25Delaware County Technical High School – AstonConvection Steamer, Countertop$7,146.95
ElkRidgway Area SDRidgway Area High SchoolCombi Oven, Gas$14,343.23
FayetteUniontown Area SDLafayette Middle SchoolCombi Oven, Electric$33,963.42
FayetteUniontown Area SDWharton SchoolCombi Oven, Electric$36,969.22
FayetteLaurel Highlands SDHatfield Elementary SchoolFreezer$4,399.00
FranklinFannett-Metal SDFannett-Metal Senior High SchoolConvection Steamer, Gas$15,068.77
FultonSouthern Fulton SDSouthern Fulton Junior Senior High SchoolOpen Display Merchandiser$6,401.24
HuntingdonSouthern Huntingdon County SDSouthern Huntingdon County Junior Senior High SchoolConveyor Oven, Electric$17,880.00
IndianaPenns Manor Area SDPenns Manor Area Elementary SchoolHeated Holding Cabinet$3,527.31
IndianaPenns Manor Area SDPenns Manor Area Junior Senior High SchoolHeated Holding Cabinet$3,527.31
LancasterCocalico SDCocalico Senior High SchoolConveyor Oven, Electric$25,511.74
LawrenceUnion Area SDUnion Area High SchoolConveyor Oven, Electric$20,887.00
LawrenceEllwood City Area SDLincoln Junior Senior High SchoolConvection Steamer, Gas$16,892.14
LuzernePittston Area SDPittston Area Middle SchoolConvection Oven, Electric$6,508.24
LuzernePittston Area SDPittston Intermediate CenterReach-in Refrigerator$4,131.56
McKeanPort Allegany SDPort Allegany Junior Senior High SchoolConvection Steamer, Gas$28,572.00
MercerSharpsville Area SDSharpsville Area Senior High SchoolCombi Oven, Gas$22,346.00
MontourDanville Area SDDanville Area Middle SchoolWalk in Refrigerated Box$49,005.00
NorthumberlandShikellamy SDShikellamy High SchoolConvection Steamer, Gas$21,923.91
NorthumberlandWarrior Run SDWarrior Run Middle SchoolWalk in Cooler$18,967.00
PhiladelphiaUniversal Institute CSUniversal Alcorn Charter SchoolProofer Cabinet, Mobile$1,129.00
PikeWallenpaupack Area SDWallenpaupack Area Middle SchoolConvection Oven, Electric$8,407.17
PikeWallenpaupack Area SDWallenpaupack Area High SchoolConvection Oven, Electric$8,407.17
SomersetTurkeyfoot Valley Area SDTurkeyfoot Valley Area Elementary SchoolConvection Oven, Electric$10,778.00
SomersetShade-Central City SDShade Junior Senior High SchoolRemoval/repair of evaporator coil and condensing unit for Milk Cooler$2,800.00
VenangoFranklin Area SDFranklin Area High SchoolDishwasher Booster Heater$9,466.00
WashingtonTrinity Area SDTrinity West Elementary SchoolCombi Oven, Gas$38,412.00
WestmorelandYough SDYough Senior High SchoolConvection Oven, Gas$7,211.00
WestmorelandYough SDH.W. Good ElementaryConvection Oven, Gas$7,211.00
WestmorelandPenn-Trafford SDHarrison Park Elementary SchoolHeated Holding Cabinet$3,948.00
WestmorelandPenn-Trafford SDLevel Green Elementary SchoolHeated Holding Cabinet$3,948.00
WestmorelandNew Kensington-Arnold SDMartin SchoolServing Line Components$16,500.00
YorkWest Shore SDNewberry ElementaryConvection Steamer$16,295.16
YorkHanover Public SDHanover Senior High SchoolSteamer, Pressure, Gas$29,344.98
YorkSouth Eastern SDFawn Elementary SchoolConvection Steamer, Electric$16,270.00
YorkSouth Eastern SDKennard-Dale High SchoolConvection Steamer, Electric$16,270.00
   Total$876,196.05

For more information about Pennsylvania’s education policies and programs, please visit the Department of Education’s website.

