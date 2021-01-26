59 PA schools receive grants to upgrade cafeterias

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced Tuesday that more than $875,000 in competitive grants has been awarded to 59 elementary, middle, and high schools across the state for the purchase of new food service equipment for cafeterias.

“Research has shown that when students have access to nutritious meals, their focus, energy, and overall performance in school increases,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “The grants awarded by the department will provide schools with equipment and other resources needed to enhance and improve their ability to provide students with the essential meals they need to learn and grow.”

Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grants are awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. Schools use the grants to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and dishwashers.

During his tenure, Governor Wolf has made combating hunger a priority. Since the establishment of the Governor’s Food Security Partnership in 2015, the Wolf Administration has worked to make it easier for individuals to access benefits, improve access to WIC and the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, increase knowledge of summer feeding programs, promote access to breakfast in schools, grow public-private partnerships through the creation of local food alliances, increase access to healthy food, improve access to employment and training services, grow food security programs within the Medicaid system, and more.

More information about the Wolf Administration’s food security efforts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and links to resources and assistance are available on the Department of Agriculture’s website.

Full list of schools receiving food service equipment grants:

County Agency/LEA School Building Name Equipment Requested Award Amount Allegheny Woodland Hills SD Turtle Creek Elementary STEAM Academy Combi Oven, Gas $38,412.00 Allegheny Plum Borough SD Plum Senior High School Kettle, Gas, Tilting $21,314.00 Allegheny Pittsburgh SD Pittsburgh Lincoln K-5 Convection Oven, Electric $8,525.00 Allegheny Manchester Academic CS Manchester Academic Charter School Range $8,206.08 Allegheny Woodland Hills SD Edgewood Elementary STEAM Academy Reach-in Freezer $4,655.00 Allegheny Elizabeth Forward SD Elizabeth Forward Middle School Combi Oven, Electric $19,975.00 Blair Spring Cove SD Spring Cove Middle School Combi Oven, Electric $31,805.00 Blair Holy Trinity Catholic School-Middle School Campus Holy Trinity Catholic School DBA Middle School Campus Reach in Freezer $5,807.00 Bucks Neshaminy SD Neshaminy High School Convection Oven, Electric $9,669.30 Cambria St Michael School St Michael School Walk in Cooler $13,418.00 Cambria Richland SD Richland Junior Senior High School Convection Oven, Gas $6,585.93 Centre State College Area SD Mount Nittany Middle School Open Display Merchandiser $15,130.00 Centre State College Area SD State College Area High School Ice Maker $3,704.26 Centre Penns Valley Area SD Penns Valley Area Junior Senior High School Dishwasher, Conveyor Type $33,129.00 Centre Penns Valley Area SD Penns Valley Area Elementary School Dishwasher, Conveyor Type $22,301.00 Chester Phoenixville Area SD Barkley Elementary School Milk Cooler $2,142.65 Chester Phoenixville Area SD Schuylkill Elementary School Milk Cooler $2,142.65 Clarion Redbank Valley SD Redbank Valley High School Heated Holding Cabinet $4,390.00 Clarion Keystone SD Keystone Elementary School Combi Oven, Gas $29,355.69 Clarion Redbank Valley SD Redbank Valley Intermediate School Heated Holding Cabinet $4,390.00 Dauphin St Joan of Arc School St Joan of Arc School Reach in Freezer $4,444.00 Dauphin Harrisburg City SD Scott Elementary School Walk in Cooler Box $30,503.05 Delaware Rose Tree Media SD Springton Lake Middle School Serving Counter, Utility $1,822.92 Delaware Delaware County IU 25 Delaware County Technical High School – Aston Convection Steamer, Countertop $7,146.95 Elk Ridgway Area SD Ridgway Area High School Combi Oven, Gas $14,343.23 Fayette Uniontown Area SD Lafayette Middle School Combi Oven, Electric $33,963.42 Fayette Uniontown Area SD Wharton School Combi Oven, Electric $36,969.22 Fayette Laurel Highlands SD Hatfield Elementary School Freezer $4,399.00 Franklin Fannett-Metal SD Fannett-Metal Senior High School Convection Steamer, Gas $15,068.77 Fulton Southern Fulton SD Southern Fulton Junior Senior High School Open Display Merchandiser $6,401.24 Huntingdon Southern Huntingdon County SD Southern Huntingdon County Junior Senior High School Conveyor Oven, Electric $17,880.00 Indiana Penns Manor Area SD Penns Manor Area Elementary School Heated Holding Cabinet $3,527.31 Indiana Penns Manor Area SD Penns Manor Area Junior Senior High School Heated Holding Cabinet $3,527.31 Lancaster Cocalico SD Cocalico Senior High School Conveyor Oven, Electric $25,511.74 Lawrence Union Area SD Union Area High School Conveyor Oven, Electric $20,887.00 Lawrence Ellwood City Area SD Lincoln Junior Senior High School Convection Steamer, Gas $16,892.14 Luzerne Pittston Area SD Pittston Area Middle School Convection Oven, Electric $6,508.24 Luzerne Pittston Area SD Pittston Intermediate Center Reach-in Refrigerator $4,131.56 McKean Port Allegany SD Port Allegany Junior Senior High School Convection Steamer, Gas $28,572.00 Mercer Sharpsville Area SD Sharpsville Area Senior High School Combi Oven, Gas $22,346.00 Montour Danville Area SD Danville Area Middle School Walk in Refrigerated Box $49,005.00 Northumberland Shikellamy SD Shikellamy High School Convection Steamer, Gas $21,923.91 Northumberland Warrior Run SD Warrior Run Middle School Walk in Cooler $18,967.00 Philadelphia Universal Institute CS Universal Alcorn Charter School Proofer Cabinet, Mobile $1,129.00 Pike Wallenpaupack Area SD Wallenpaupack Area Middle School Convection Oven, Electric $8,407.17 Pike Wallenpaupack Area SD Wallenpaupack Area High School Convection Oven, Electric $8,407.17 Somerset Turkeyfoot Valley Area SD Turkeyfoot Valley Area Elementary School Convection Oven, Electric $10,778.00 Somerset Shade-Central City SD Shade Junior Senior High School Removal/repair of evaporator coil and condensing unit for Milk Cooler $2,800.00 Venango Franklin Area SD Franklin Area High School Dishwasher Booster Heater $9,466.00 Washington Trinity Area SD Trinity West Elementary School Combi Oven, Gas $38,412.00 Westmoreland Yough SD Yough Senior High School Convection Oven, Gas $7,211.00 Westmoreland Yough SD H.W. Good Elementary Convection Oven, Gas $7,211.00 Westmoreland Penn-Trafford SD Harrison Park Elementary School Heated Holding Cabinet $3,948.00 Westmoreland Penn-Trafford SD Level Green Elementary School Heated Holding Cabinet $3,948.00 Westmoreland New Kensington-Arnold SD Martin School Serving Line Components $16,500.00 York West Shore SD Newberry Elementary Convection Steamer $16,295.16 York Hanover Public SD Hanover Senior High School Steamer, Pressure, Gas $29,344.98 York South Eastern SD Fawn Elementary School Convection Steamer, Electric $16,270.00 York South Eastern SD Kennard-Dale High School Convection Steamer, Electric $16,270.00 Total $876,196.05

For more information about Pennsylvania’s education policies and programs, please visit the Department of Education’s website.