PHILADELPHIA, Pa (KYW) – More frustration and anger from police and city leaders after nearly 100 shots were fired near a recreation center in West Philadelphia.

Five people were shot near Shepard Recreation Center on Tuesday night just before 7 p.m.

Police say two men in a white SUV fired more than 90 shots outside the recreation center on 57th Street and Westminster Avenue, striking five victims.

Police say two people — a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man — were shot in the head and are currently in extremely critical condition.

The other three males — a 17-year-old, a 25-year-old and a 22-year-old — were shot and are in stable condition.

Police say the alleged shooters’ SUV crashed at Haverford Avenue and Farson Street, where the men ran off. Three were arrested. Multiple weapons were recovered.

Two of the shooting victims had gun permits.

“We have to stand up to be able to get these degenerates off the streets and we gotta make sure when we have people in our communities firing as many shots as they fired here, with multiple guns that they’re held accountable and they’re put in jail and they’re kept in jail for a long time,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who was not on the scene of the shooting, shared her thoughts on Twitter saying, “The proliferation of weapons in our communities is a major concern, but that doesn’t absolve those who choose to pull the trigger.”

She added that “neither our officers or our communities will be deterred by violent crimes.”

Police say they have three people in custody and recovered several guns, but do not know the motive of the shooting at this time.