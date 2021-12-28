Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Troopers: 488 crashes, 181 DUI arrests over Chrsitmas weekend

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Outback Bowl Arkansas Razorbacks vs Penn State Nittany Lions
January 01 2022 12:00 pm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police released their crash and enforcement data collected over the Christmas holiday weekend.

Between Dec. 24 and Dec. 26, 488 motor vehicle crashes occurred, killing 6 people and injuring 90 others. 8% of crashes involved alcohol, including one fatality.

181 arrests for DUI were made and 158 arrests on criminal charges. 4,007 total traffic citations were issued.

The below data does not reflects statistical information for the 2020 Christmas holiday driving period due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth at the time.

CRASH DATA

YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2021 (3 days)4884690411
2019 (3 days)3760078400

ENFORCEMENT DATA

YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
2021 (3 days)1811,131241242,728
2019 (3 days)1791,885171813,800

Troopers say they will once again be on the lookout during New Year’s Eve for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Those who plan on attending New Year’s Eve celebrations are encouraged to plan ahead for a safe ride home before heading out, especially if your plans involve alcohol.

More information can be found on the Pennsylvania State Police website.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss