Troopers: 471 crashes, 278 DUI arrests over New Year’s holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police released their crash and enforcement data collected over the New Year’s holiday.
Between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, 471 motor vehicle crashes occurred, killing two people and injuring 97 others. 8% of crashes involved alcohol, including one fatality.
278 arrests for DUI were made and 248 arrests on criminal charges. 10,233 total traffic citations were issued.
The below data does not reflect statistical information for the 2020-2021 New Year’s holiday driving period due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth at the time.
CRASH DATA
|Year
|Total Crashes
|Fatal Crashes
|People Killed
|People Injured
|Alcohol-Related Crashes
|Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
|2021-22 (3 days)
|471
|2
|2
|97
|41
|1
|2019-20 (3 days)
|460
|1
|1
|87
|30
|0
ENFORCEMENT DATA
|Year
|DUI Arrests
|Speeding Citations
|Child Seat Citations
|Seat Belt Citations
|Other Citations
|2021-22 (3 days)
|278
|3,632
|68
|310
|6,223
|2019-20 (3 days)
|279
|6,410
|66
|476
|9,238
More information can be found on the Pennsylvania State Police website.
