Troopers: 471 crashes, 278 DUI arrests over New Year’s holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police released their crash and enforcement data collected over the New Year’s holiday.

Between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, 471 motor vehicle crashes occurred, killing two people and injuring 97 others. 8% of crashes involved alcohol, including one fatality.

278 arrests for DUI were made and 248 arrests on criminal charges. 10,233 total traffic citations were issued.

The below data does not reflect statistical information for the 2020-2021 New Year’s holiday driving period due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth at the time.

CRASH DATA

YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2021-22 (3 days)4712297411
2019-20 (3 days)4601187300

ENFORCEMENT DATA

YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
2021-22 (3 days)2783,632683106,223
2019-20 (3 days)2796,410664769,238

More information can be found on the Pennsylvania State Police website.

