4 suspects sought after shooting in Pittsburgh Walmart parking lot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police on Wednesday were seeking four suspects following a shooting in a parking lot outside a Walmart.

No one was wounded in the gunfire Tuesday night outside the store at the Waterworks shopping center.

Police believe the suspects had been inside the store and opened fire when they came out. It was not known what led to the shooting.

A car parked outside the store was hit by gunfire. A person inside the vehicle who was waiting for a relative was not hit and had no connection to the shooting, police said.

A SWAT team responded to the scene and searched the store and roof for suspects. It is believed all had fled the scene.

A witness told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso over the phone that she heard gunshots at around 5:30 p.m. after she saw two men arguing outside the store.

The store reopened about two hours later.

Officers were reviewing surveillance video for clues. Public Safety said the investigation has been turned over to the Crime Scene Unit.