3 injured when car flips while trying to escape gunfire

MCKEESPORT, ALLEGHENY CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — A car crashed into a utility pole while being pursued by an SUV whose occupants were shooting at the car, injuring two teenage girls and a man.

Authorities say the shooting and crash in McKeesport occurred Tuesday night.

The four people in the car had just left a basketball game at McKeesport High School when two men in the SUV started following them and soon began shooting.

The car hit the utility pole and flipped onto its roof.

None of the people in the car were shot. The SUV fled the scene, and it’s not known why they pursued or shot at the car.