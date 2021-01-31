3 found dead after house fire; cause sought

OIL CITY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a house fire in northwestern Pennsylvania claimed the lives of three people over the weekend.

The Oil City fire department was called to the home shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. Chief Mark Hicks told the Oil City Derrick that arriving crews found a “well seated” fire and tried to search for people reported possibly trapped, but deteriorating conditions brought the search to a halt.

Hicks said firefighters resumed searching once the fire was deemed under control, and found the three victims. No further information was immediately released about the blaze or the victims.

Police and fire officials are investigating along with a state police fire marshal.