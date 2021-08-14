3 former Philly cops charged with perjury in exonerated case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia grand jury has recommended criminal charges against three former homicide detectives including perjury in the 2016 retrial of Anthony Wright, who was exonerated by DNA evidence in the rape and murder of an older woman.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Friday that former detectives Manuel Santiago, Martin Devlin and Frank Jastrzembski were in the process of turning themselves in.

They face various charges including perjury and swearing false statements during the retrial of Wright who was wrongly convicted of the rape and murder of a 77-year-old woman in 1993.

Krasner said the detectives allegedly coerced a false confession from Wright and planted evidence during the investigation.