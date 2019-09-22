3 dead, 4 hospitalized after medical situation in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are dead and four are in the hospital after a medical incident in the South Side area of Pittsburgh, according to police.

Police say five of the victims were found in an apartment, one was found in an elevator, and another was found on the Carson Street.

According to police, all of the victims were wearing orange wristbands.

Police have identified two venues that used orange wristbands last night.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 412-323-7141. The investigation is ongoing.