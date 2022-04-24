PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say three children and one adult were found dead after an early morning fire in a North Philadelphia row home.

Fire crews were called to the two-story residence in the Kensington neighborhood shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday and found heavy fire coming from both floors.

Officials say three children were found dead and a man reported unaccounted for was also later found deceased. The names of the victims and other details about them weren’t immediately released.

One person who jumped to safety was taken to a hospital.The cause of the blaze is under investigation.