$3.3 million in grant funding available for business-education partnerships in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A total of $3.3 million in funding is available for local businesses in Pennsylvania to implement business-education partnership programs.

The grants from the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) will connect businesses and school districts to expand career opportunities throughout the state, according to Secretary Jennifer Berrier. Opportunities such as internships, career mentoring and workplace shadowing are available under the grant.

“These business and education partnerships provide Pennsylvania employers with a pipeline of highly-skilled workers, while also helping students gain the skills they need to be successful in today’s workforce,” Berrier said.

Berrier said funded business-education partnership grant activities served over 35,000 individuals across Pennsylvania last year. The grants are 100% funded through federal money made available from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act, according to L&I.

The deadline to apply for the grant is 4 p.m. EST on Nov. 18. You can apply online.