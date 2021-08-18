270 vehicles to be auctioned off at Pa. Commonwealth’s August Auction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– There will be 270 used vehicles up for auction at the Commonwealth’s August Auction that takes place Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. located at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania on 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville, Pa.

Some of the vehicles up for auction are vehicles that were confiscated by state law enforcement agencies. Some of these include a 2007 BMW 525XI, 2009 Ford Flex and even a 2011 Mercedes Benz S550, according to a press release.

There will also be a wide variety of state vehicles that are not used anymore by the state government. Some of these vehicles include police interceptors, mini-vans, front-and all-wheel sedans, pick-up trucks, SUVs, utility vehicles and more from various vehicle manufacturers.

Guests are able to pre-register and take an in-person preview look at the vehicles between Thursday, Aug. 19 till Sunday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the auction site. Pre-registration is mandatory and guests will not be able to register on the day of the auction.

Buyers are only allowed to make payment in the form of either a money order, cashier’s check, certified check or bank check made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.” Cash will not be accepted.

More information regarding the list of vehicles at the auction can be found at the Pennsylvania Department of General Service’s website.