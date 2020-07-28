24/7 COVID-19 support call centers set in motion for long-term care facilities

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration announced Tuesday the availability of 24/7 call centers to provide clinical and operational support to long-term care facilities as they protect residents and staff from COVID-19.

The call centers are run and staffed by health systems participating in the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program (RRHCP). This education and clinical support network launched for long-term care providers in early July.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 could arise at any point, and for people living and working in a long-term care facility, quick action and mitigation efforts could be the difference between isolated cases and an outbreak.

The Regional Response Health Collaboration was established to be a network that long-term care providers can turn to for real-time technical assistance and clinical support, and call centers run by each health system partner will allow facilities across Pennsylvania to know that no matter when they have a question or a challenge arises, they are not alone in this fight.

Teresa Miller, Department of Human Services Secretary


More than 45,000 Pennsylvanians live in more than 1,200 personal care homes and assisted living residences, and more than 80,000 residents live in 693 nursing facilities throughout the commonwealth.

These residents are often some of the most vulnerable and susceptible to COVID-19 due to age, presence of existing health conditions that may lead to complications, and the congregate nature of these facilities.

We are pleased to offer this service to assist long-term care facilities who are in need of assistance as they protect their residents and staff. The support from the RRHCPs are essential as we see cases start to increase across the state, and prepare for a potential second wave in the fall. We are committed to ensuring that long-term care facilities are safe and protecting the health and well being of Pennsylvanians.

Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary of Health


Regional call centers will be available to provide direct support and assistance 24/7. Facilities can contact their RRHCP by calling the telephone number below for the health system covering the county in which the facility is located:

Health SystemCounties CoveredTelephone Numbers
UPMCClarion, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Venango412-648-6714  
Allegheny Health NetworkArmstrong, Beaver, Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson866-496-1766  
UPMC/Allegheny Health NetworkAllegheny, Butler, Cambria, Lawrence, Mercer, Washington, Westmoreland412-648-6714 or 866-496-1766  
LECOM HealthCameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Warren814-451-1595  
Thomas Jefferson University/Mainline HealthBerks, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia*215-395-8548  
Lehigh Valley Health NetworkCarbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill888-402-5846, option 3  
GeisingerBradford, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Luzerne, Lackawanna, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming570-271-6009  
University of Pennsylvania/Temple University HospitalBucks, Chester, Lancaster, Philadelphia*215-707-1300  
Penn State Health                      Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, York717-265-8577

Visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s dedicated Coronavirus webpage for the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss