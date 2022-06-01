LATROBE, Pa (WTAJ) — The 2022 Westmoreland Airshow returns this year on June 11 and 12 with an action-packed in-person show.

In 2021, the airshow was drive-in only due to the pandemic, but this year, it returns in full force. There will be dozens of acts, including the F-16 Viper Demo Team and F-18 Hornets at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Gates open at 10 a.m. each day and the event begins at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets purchased in advance at SHOP ‘n SAVE cost $15 for adults. Tickets at the door will cost $25 and children will be free. Parking will cost $5 with benefits going to volunteer firefighters.

There is also a VIP Airshow Pass that includes free parking, cart & limousine services, premium under tent or outdoor seating, air-conditioned private restroom trailers, physically disabled access, food & drinks, wine & beer and a commemorative program. Children 5 and under can get the pass for free, ages 6-12 will be $50 each and adults will be $200.

Fret not, if you cannot make this year’s event, WTAJ has got you covered. We will be live streaming the event on our website.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For tickets and additional information about featured acts, visit their website.