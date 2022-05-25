WTAJ — The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association (PLBTA) has announced the Official Pennsylvania Adult Summer Drink for 2022.

On behave of the state’s taverns, bars and licensed restaurants this year’s drink is the Holla Sweetfire Jalapeno Bloody Marry. The sales from the drink throughout the summer will benefit the Uplifting Athletes nonprofit. The organization raises awareness and research funds for rare childhood diseases.

Holla Spirits is a York-based distillery and the creator of this year’s drink. They will be joining the efforts and donating 10% of sales of its Sweetfire Jalapeno brand from June through August to Uplifting Athletes.

Starting on June 1, Chuck Morgan, executive director for the PLBTA, said customers can start asking for the Official Pennsylvania Summer Adult Drink of 2022. Additionally, the drink receipt is available on their website.

Holla Spirits founder Patrick Shorb says the idea of an official summer drink for Pennsylvania to benefit a worthy cause makes sense.

“We’re excited about this declaration from the state’s taverns and very happy to see it will benefit research into rare childhood diseases,” Shorb said.

Uplifting Athletes was founded in 2007 and has raised more than $7 million dollars. The nonprofit looks to build the sports community and invest in the lives of the people impacted by rare diseases. For additional information on Uplifting Athletes, visit their website.