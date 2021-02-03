2021 Adult trout stocking schedule released

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The adult trout stocking schedule for 2021 has been released by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC).

The PFBC will begin stocking two weeks earlier than usual, beginning the week of Feb.15. Due to stocking operations beginning earlier, all streams that are designated as Stocked Trout Waters will be closed to angling from Feb. 15 until the statewide Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day and the statewide Opening Day of Trout Season.

2021 Stocking Program Changes

West Creek, Cameron County

A preseason stocking will be added to the 8.4-mile section of stream extending from the Rathbun bridge downstream to State Route 3001 bridge in Howard Siding. Formerly, this water had been stocked on an in-season only basis.

Whipple Lake, Huntingdon County

Adult trout stocking will be reinstated in this 17-acre impoundment following the completion of dredging and maintenance to the dam. The lake will be stocked during the preseason and in-season stocking periods.

Mountain Branch, Centre County

A decrease in stream access due to deteriorating road conditions has led to the removal of trout stocking from a 2.0-mile section of stream extending from Trim Root Run downstream to the unnamed tributary 0.2 mile upstream of the mouth. Formerly, this water was stocked on a preseason only basis. Fish previously stocked in this stream will now be stocked in Cold Stream Dam, Centre County.

Straight Creek, Elk County

A decrease in stream access has led to the removal of trout stocking from a 2.8-mile section of stream extending from the first bridge upstream from Naval Hollow downstream to the mouth. Formerly, this water was stocked on an in-season only basis. Fish previously stocked in this stream will now be stocked in Hoffman Run, Elk County.

The full schedule can be found on the PFBC’s website.