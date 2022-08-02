HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program.

The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. Wolf’s program is meant to help Pennsylvanians who are trying to not only recover from the pandemic but also battling historically high inflation.

“I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in Feb, but Republican leaders just wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget,” Wolf said Tuesday. “However, as I’ve traveled the commonwealth, I’ve heard directly from so many people about how much this program would mean to them and their families.”

“I’m not going to stop fighting until the people of Pennsylvania get the help they need and deserve.” -Gov. Tom Wolf-

Rep. Delloso ​(D-Delaware) and state Senator Tina Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia) ​submitted co-sponsorship memos to signal their intent to reintroduce this legislation using the commonwealth’s general funds.

Under the PA Opportunity Program, all Pennsylvania households making $80,000 a year or less would qualify for a $2,000 direct payment.

When first introduced in Feb., Pennsylvania had a surplus of $2 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a major toll on Pennsylvanians. It is time we step up to help Pennsylvanians now,” said Rep. Delloso. “That is why I am introducing updated legislation to create the PA Opportunity Program, which would make direct payments of up to $2,000 to Pennsylvania households. This program, which is expected to help at least 250,000 households across Pennsylvania, is needed now more than ever to help workers and families recover economically from the pandemic and assist them in affording childcare, education and training, and basic household expenses.”