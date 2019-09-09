2-year-old Nalani Johnson laid to rest, investigation continues

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — The funeral for Nalani Johnson was held Saturday afternoon, September 7, at Mount Ararat Baptist Church in Pittsburgh.

Nalani, who would have turned two-years-old on September 16, was reported missing on August 25. Her body was found three days later in Indiana County.

Sharena Islam Nancy, who authorities say had been romantically involved with the child’s father, remains in custody in Allegheny County. She’s charged with kidnapping of a minor, custodial interference and concealment of the whereabouts of a child.