2-year-old found drowned in York County stormwater tunnel

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 2-year-old boy was found dead in a stormwater tunnel after police say he accidentally drowned.

According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, the child was initially reported missing Sunday from the back yard of a home at the 1300 block of North Duke Street in North York Borough at 6:29 p.m.

Officers and volunteers organized a search for the child and utilized canine units from the county sheriff’s department.

At 8:15 p.m., a volunteer reportedly located the missing child unresponsive inside a stormwater tunnel along East 10th Ave. The volunteer along with officers initiated CPR on the child before being brought to EMS crews.

The child was later pronounced deceased at York Hospital. Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 467-8355.