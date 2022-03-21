PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two Pennsylvania state troopers and a civilian were killed in a crash on a highway in Philadelphia early Monday morning, state police said.

The crash took place in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near milepost 18 in Philadelphia City at about 12:40 a.m., state police said.

Site of crash | Courtesy of PHL17

Confirmed by Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick, troopers were dispatched after receiving reports of a man walking on I-95 South. As the troopers helped him into the back of their cruiser, a woman struck all three and the cruiser with her vehicle. She remained on scene.

In Monday morning’s briefing, the names of the troopers involved in the incident were released: Martin F. Mack who has been with the PSP in Troop K Philadelphia area since November 2014 and Branden Sisca, who recently graduated after enlisting in the training program in February last year.

Trappe Fire Company No.1 released a statement following the announcement about Trooper Sisca:

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that Trappe Fire Company No.1 announces the passing of Fire Chief Branden Sisca. Chief Sisca was tragically killed in a motor vehicle crash earlier today while working as a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

The identification of the civilian will not be released until the family has been notified.

Left: Branden T. Sisca, 29. Right: Martin F. Mack, 33.

It was noted during a media briefing held by Governor Wolf and Colonel Evanchick on Monday morning that the woman was driving at a “high rate of speed.” The troopers were thrown into the northbound lane.

A witness of the incident attempted CPR on both troopers, but despite their efforts, both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday’s Media Briefing:

“Our department is heartbroken with the tragedy that occurred early this morning in Philadelphia,” said Colonel Evanchick. “We ask our fellow Pennsylvanians to keep the families of our troopers and the pedestrian in their thoughts. This is an extremely difficult time.”

Governor Wolf has called for the Pennsylvania flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds to fly at half-staff to honor Trooper Mack and Trooper Sisca. The flag should be flown at half-staff until Friday, March 25, plus then on the days of the funerals which have not yet been announced.

The incident is under active investigation and is now considered DUI-related. More information will be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.