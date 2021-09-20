2 men sought in beating death outside cheesesteak restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arrest warrants have been issued for two men in the death of a New York man beaten with a trash can lid and pummeled during a brawl outside a famous Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant last week, police said.

Osvaldo Pedraza, 34, and Victor Pedraza, 32, are being sought on murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault and other charges, police said. Authorities said they are also “actively investigating” the possible role of two other people whose names weren’t released.

Authorities said earlier that the violence at Pat’s King of Steaks early Thursday may have may involved spectators who earlier attended a Wednesday night soccer game in which the Philadelphia Union had lost to Club América.

Isidro Cortez, a 28-year-old from Queens, was fatally beaten and two other people, including his 64-year-old father, were injured in the fight before the suspects fled in an SUV, police said. According to police, the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment but were stable. Alcohol may have played a role in the brawl, police said.

Police were called to the restaurant in July after a New Jersey man was shot and killed during an argument police said started over football. A Pennsylvania man was charged in that shooting.

It’s unclear whether the defendants have defense attorneys; a phone listed for Osvaldo Pedraza said he wasn’t able to receive calls and a number for Victor Pedraza couldn’t be found Monday.