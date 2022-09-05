PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting in north Philadelphia early on Labor Day during a violent holiday weekend that has seen seven other homicides and a number of other shootings and stabbings.

Police said officers responding to scene shortly before 1 a.m. Monday found two victims on the street. One, a 33-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later. A 19-year-old man taken to a hospital in a private vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds was pronounced dead shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday. Two others — a 23-year-old man and a 55-year-old man — were in critical condition, and a man and a teenager were listed as stable.

About an hour after the shooting, a 50-year-old man was shot and killed on a west Philadelphia street, and on Monday afternoon a 21-year-old man was shot and killed on a north Philadelphia street, police said. Two other men were shot and wounded in northeast Philadelphia.

Shootings also claimed the lives of two men killed early Saturday in southwest Philadelphia — a 45-year-old man shot to death in north Philadelphia shortly after dawn Saturday , and a 35-year-old man killed early Sunday in northeast Philadelphia. A 19-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon at a gas station parking lot in west Philadelphia.

Authorities said almost two dozen other people were wounded in other shootings and stabbings around the city.