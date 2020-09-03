2 dead, 2 wounded in Philadelphia shooting

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police tape pic_1543030910828.jpg.jpg

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police on Thursday were seeking suspects after two teenagers were killed and two were wounded in a shooting that left the city’s police commissioner “at a loss for words.”

Three gunmen approached the victims and opened fire on Moore Street on Wednesday night, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Jaheim Lamarre and Zahquesz McFadden, both 17-year-old city residents, were struck multiple times and died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. A 17-year-old male was shot in the arm and an 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle.

They were hospitalized in stable condition, and their names have not been released.

Police were reviewing surveillance video for clues.

“We have a lot of video evidence and hopefully we can do everything we can to retrace this,” Outlaw said.

No arrests have been made and police have not recovered any weapons.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss