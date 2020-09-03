2 dead, 2 wounded in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police on Thursday were seeking suspects after two teenagers were killed and two were wounded in a shooting that left the city’s police commissioner “at a loss for words.”

Three gunmen approached the victims and opened fire on Moore Street on Wednesday night, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Jaheim Lamarre and Zahquesz McFadden, both 17-year-old city residents, were struck multiple times and died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. A 17-year-old male was shot in the arm and an 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle.



They were hospitalized in stable condition, and their names have not been released.

Police were reviewing surveillance video for clues.

“We have a lot of video evidence and hopefully we can do everything we can to retrace this,” Outlaw said.

No arrests have been made and police have not recovered any weapons.