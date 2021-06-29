2 critical but stable after small plane crash into field

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people were flown to a hospital with critical injuries following a small plane crash in a rural area of western Pennsylvania.
Emergency dispatchers in Washington County said the crash was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday in a field in Somerset Township.
Assistant Chief Robert Cannon of Washington Ambulance & Chair Service said his company transported two people to a Pittsburgh trauma center in critical but stable condition.
State police are investigating but said no information could immediately be provided about the crash.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.