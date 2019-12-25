2 charged in fight over wrapping gifts for other boyfriend

Police say a western Pennsylvania woman and her boyfriend were charged with assault for a fight she says began when he found her wrapping presents for another boyfriend.

Daniel W. Hill and Diedra L. Dibucci, both 50 years old, were arrested after the incident in the North Huntingdon apartment they shared.

Police say they answered a call Tuesday about a man with a knife and had to force their way inside. Dibucci told officers Hill threw a chair at her and grabbed a kitchen knife.

A lawyer wasn’t listed for Hill in court records. Dibucci faces an assault charge and didn’t appear to have a listed phone number.