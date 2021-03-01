19-year-old arrested in Clinton County homicide

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year old is currently behind bars at the Clinton County Correctional Facility after police charged him with the homicide of a Beech Creek man.

State police arrested Brian St. John III after responding to a shooting in Woodward Township Friday evening and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

St. John was arraigned Saturday morning and denied bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for March 2. Investigation for this situation continues.