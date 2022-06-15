YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders were at the scene of a confirmed drowning at Codorus State Park in York County Tuesday afternoon.

York County dispatch confirmed a water rescue did take place and that the county coroner was on scene for the death of an 18-year-old man.

The 18-year-old’s name has not been released. The family of the deceased has been notified.

A small group of people were swimming at Codorus State Park when they decided to swim across the lake. As the group made it to the shore, they realized that one of the individuals, the 18-year-old man, was struggling to swim. The group attempted to help him before he disappeared under the water. Park rangers and 911 responders conducted a search, and the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene just before 9 p.m.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech and Deputy Coroner Teressa Gee responded to the scene to investigate and certify the death. There will be no autopsy.