BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to tanker truck explosions that have closed Route 8 in Venango County early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to Interstate 80 in Barkeyville just after 4 a.m.

Firefighters said that an 18 wheeler tanker truck caught fire and that caused multiple explosions. Crews said that two other vehicles were involved. Venango County departments were assisted by Butler and Mercer County.

Clintonville Fire Chief Brayden Rea said that two firefighters had minor injuries and that they were treated on scene.

The explosions caused windows to shatter on a Clintonville fire truck.

Credit: WKBN

Venango County 911 director Mark Seigworth said that flames are mostly out and that crews are treating hot spots. Witnesses said that there is a fire depot behind the gas station. Rea says this is the third time in the last 10 years there has been a fire there.

Crews are starting clean up efforts after the fire. Chief Rea says that oil and water don’t mix so they used foam to put out the fire. Foam got on the firefighters’ shoes.

Credit: WKBN

First News was able to get a photo of a piece of the tanker after the explosion.

WKBN

Route 8 will be closed for at least the next couple of hours.

This is a developing story.