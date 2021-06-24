$16K in crystal meth found in Indiana County man’s home

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clymer man is under investigation after state police located a large quantity of methamphetamine in his home with a street value of $16,000.

Troopers were summoned by Indiana County probation officers Wednesday at 12:26 p.m. to assist at a residence along Willow Road in Green Township. After consent was given to authorities to search the property, the large amount of crystal methamphetamine was located along with numerous Ziploc bags containing crushed shards of the substance, a digital scale and other items.

A reported six ounces of methamphetamine was seized from the home. Charges are currently pending against the 39-year-old man following laboratory testing. The man was reportedly released into the custody of the Indiana County Probation Department.

Anyone with information or suspects illegal drug activity is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 1-877-PA-NODRUGS.