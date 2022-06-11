HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know that Hersheypark actually has a boardwalk?

Well, not exactly.

Tucked away in the back of the park is the sweetest water playground on earth. This 11-acre water park is called The Boardwalk At Hersheypark. This area was opened in 2007 and was in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Hersheypark.

East Coast Waterworks. Photo by HERSHEYPARK

It is located next to the Midway America section of the park, near Lightning Racer, Wildcat, and Laff Trakk. The waterpark is open daily from May 28 through September 5. Hours vary, however, when the park is open from 11 a.m to 7 p.m., The Boardwalk is usually open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The water park holds 1,137,000 gallons of water and contains many different slides, water playgrounds, and even a water coaster.

The water park comes with admission to Hersheypark and contains 16 water attractions.

A guest favorite is East Coast Waterworks. According to the Hershey, Pa. website, this water playground is modeled after the iconic boardwalks on the east coaster, offering more than 600 interactive water features. It also dumps 1,000 gallons of water on guests every few minutes.

Next to East Coast Water Works is the slide complex entitled Coastline Plunge. According to Hershey, pa. website there are six slides that makeup Coastline plunge. They are:

Breakers Edge in the foreground. Whitecap Race in the background. Photo by HERSHEYPARK

Hydro – The orange slide

Pipeline – The yellow slide

Riptide – The green slide

Surge – The teal slide

Vortex – The blue and red bowl slide

Whirlwind – The blue and yellow funnel slide

The newest attractions at the Boardwalk include Breakers Edge and Whitecap Racer.

Intercoastal Waterway. Photo by HERSHEYPARK

Breakers Edge is a water coaster-type ride that uses magnets to propel riders up and down hills and around high-speed turns. Each raft holds four guests and reaches speeds of up to 15 miles per hour. This is one of the most popular rides at the Boardwalk, so if you plan on riding it, make sure you get on it as soon as the waterpark opens!

Whitecap Racer is one of the longest mat racer slides in the world. Race against your friends, family, and other guests and you speed down the slide on your way to victory.

If you like a more relaxing water experience, The Boardwalk’s lazy river called Intercoastal Waterway is sure to satisfy. There is also a wave pool, called The Shore. It always guests to experience a rolling surf that expands over 23,000 square feet.

Sandcastle Cove. One of three children’s areas. Photo by HERSHEYPARK

For young kids, they have their own wave pool, called Bayside Pier, as well as splash playgrounds Sandcastle Cove and Shoreline Sprayground.

This is only just a sample of what there is to do at Hersheypark’s sweet water park. For more information about other offerings, The Boardwalk At Hersheypark has to offer, click here!