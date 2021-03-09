14-year-old dies from injuries after car crashes into buggy in Pa.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Cumberland County Coroner confirmed the death of a 14-year-old involved in a horse and buggy accident on Wed. March 3, 2021.

The 14-year-old from Newburg was reportedly killed as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.

The child was one of three individuals ejected from the buggy after a sedan collided with it along Route 11, also known as Ritner Highway, between Route 533 and Cramer Road in Southampton Township.

Trooper Megan Ammerman, public information officer for Pennsylvania Highway Patrol Troop F., said the 14-year-old and a 6-year-old were airlifted to an undisclosed area hospital following the incident.

Cumberland County Coroner, Charles Hall, said the 6-year-old child would likely survive their injuries.

Trooper Ammerman said the third person’s injuries appeared less severe.