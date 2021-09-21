13 Pa. Counties affected by Ida approved for disaster loans

Headstones at a cemetery that flooded are seen in Somerville, N.J. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. A stunned U.S. East Coast faced a rising death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, drowning more than two dozen people in their homes and cars. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

WASHINGTON, (WTAJ) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Tuesday they have delivered more than $110 million in disaster rescue funds to areas across the country impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Small businesses, homeowners, renters, and nonprofit organizations in 49 counties and parishes across Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania are eligible to apply for disaster loans to help repair damages caused by the hurricane.

The SBA determined that the following 13 counties in Pennsylvania were adversely impacted and are eligible to apply for Physical and Economic Injury Loans.

Primary Counties (Physical Damage and Economic Injury Loans): Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, York.

Contiguous Counties (Economic Injury Loans Only): Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton



Officials from FEMA and PEMA along with the Bedford County Emergency Management Agency who are seeking assistance from the state and federal government, visited Bedford County on Sept. 17 to assess damages and calculate how much financial assistance residents would be eligible for.

The SBA has now approved more than $267 billion to help residents recover from natural disasters, including hurricanes, floods, and wildfires across all 50 states.

Questions about disaster loans can be emailed to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov or directed to SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955.