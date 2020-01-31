11-year-old and her dog rescued from Pennsylvania hillside

GLENSHAW, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have rescued an 11-year-old girl and her dog after they went over a hillside and became stuck in western Pennsylvania.

Veronica Lavsa ran after her Golden Retriever named Penny after the dog got loose from the house and fell approximately 200 feet over a hill on Thursday night.

Lavsa tells KDKA-TV she jumped from tree to tree until she reached the dog, but the two could not make it up the hill.

Her brother called police.

Shaler Township police posted on Facebook that fire and EMS units assisted Lavsa up first and then Penny. Police say neither appeared injured.