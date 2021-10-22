106-year-old Pa. woman says a Yuengling a day is key to long life

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Yuengling Brewery posted on Twitter that they delivered a gift to the Berks County woman who is nearly 107 years old.
The woman named Margaret told the brewing company that her secret to living a long life is a Lager a day from her favorite brand whose roots are located in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.
To celebrate her long life, Yuengling delivered a truckload of Lager to Margaret.
Yuengling and Margaret lifted their Lagers to cheers for another 107 years.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.