106-year-old Pa. woman says a Yuengling a day is key to long life

A Yuengling a day is 106-year-old Margaret’s secret to living a long life, she said. So, the brewing company brought her a present as she approaches 107 years. (photo credits: Yuengling Brewery)

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Yuengling Brewery posted on Twitter that they delivered a gift to the Berks County woman who is nearly 107 years old.

The woman named Margaret told the brewing company that her secret to living a long life is a Lager a day from her favorite brand whose roots are located in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.

To celebrate her long life, Yuengling delivered a truckload of Lager to Margaret.

Yuengling and Margaret lifted their Lagers to cheers for another 107 years.