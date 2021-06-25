DEP: 1,000 electric vehicle chargers installed across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) secretary announced in a press release that 1,000 Level 2 electric vehicle chargers have been installed statewide.

This milestone, secretary Patrick McDonnell said, is thanks to funding from the DEP Driving PA Forward Program. This program’s goal is to reduce diesel emissions and create new, cleaner technologies.

“Each one of these chargers adds another option for Pennsylvania’s electric vehicle drivers and more electric vehicles on the road means less tailpipe pollution and healthier air quality,” McDonnell said. “It also helps Pennsylvania address the pressing challenge of climate change.”

Vehicles generate 47 percent of nitrogen oxides in the air statewide, contributing to the formation of ground-level ozone, the release said. This affects the health of children; older people; people with lung diseases, such as asthma and emphysema; and those who work or are active outdoors.

So far, charges have been installed at more than 300 locations in 39 counties, some of which include areas like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

One company, Epic Metals, said that since installing seven SemaConnect EV chargers, they have displaced the burning of over 8,000 gallons of gasoline, reducing about 154,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions.

It’s reported that more than half the chargers were installed at public places, about one-third at workplaces and the remainder at multi-unit residential properties. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has completed 12 charging projects at state parks with Driving PA Forward funding.

An additional 140 funded charging station projects are in process, the release said. They’ll add at least 500 more plugs and bring the number of counties to 45 with at least one charger funded by Driving PA Forward.

“We know Pennsylvanians are increasingly interested in electric vehicles for their health and environmental benefits, as well as lower fueling and maintenance costs,” McDonnell said. “Many people are asking, is the charging infrastructure in place to let me go where I want to go? Companies, local governments and organizations are stepping up to fill this need.”

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) released a data report showing that 28,460 electric vehicles (battery and plug-in hybrid) were registered in Pennsylvania as of February. This is significantly more than about three years ago when 11,347 electric vehicles were registered in December 2017, the release said.

There are now more than 1,600 public Level 2 chargers that can be used by any vehicle at more than 800 locations throughout the state.

Information on how to apply for funding to install a Level 2 charger may be found at Driving PA Forward website.